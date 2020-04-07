French group to produce 10,000 ventilator systems

A group of French car and industrial companies is aiming to boost production of two ventilator designs by up to 70x in the next four weeks.

Tier One automotive supplier Valeo and the Peugeot-Citroen Groupe PSA are working with power giant Schneider Electric to boost production of two designs by Air Liquide Medical Systems to produce 10,000 units by the middle of May.

Car companies have been seen as key partners for building ventilator systems. SEAT, Ford and General Motors have all been providing staff and facilities in Spain, the UK and US.

The French companies have set up a task force of about 30 purchasing and industrialisation experts to define an action plan to production, pulling in 100 partner companies to provide the 300 essential components. Schneider Electric is providing 100 staff volunteers as qualified Operators to work 24/7 over the next six weeks at the Air Liquide site in Antony to the south of Paris.

Production of Air Liquide's Monnal T60 hospital non-invasive ventilator (above right) with a five hour battery life will be increased by 3x. At the same time production of the lightweight Osiris portable field ventilator range 9above left), which has a battery life of 10 hours, will increase by 70x.

The supply chain management is essential for this sudden increase in production. Schnieder says it is also using its global supply chain to provide key components for the task force, including securing airfreight capacity.

