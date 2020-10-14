Exploring the quantum behaviour of electrons

A team at the Physics Department at the University of San Diego, California, is investigating the quantum behaviour of electrons in a lattice of ions.

The solution being created is to build a model that is slightly larger with observable components of atoms moving in an optical lattice. The challenge is to cool the atoms to near absolute zero and then move them into a triangular lattice formation using pulses of laser light, which have to be ultra-precise, with virtually no noise in the control signal for the laser beams. To achieve this, a M4i.6622-x8 Arbitrary Waveform Generator from Spectrum Instrumentation in Grosshansdorf, Germany, is used.

“To manipulate individual atoms, you need extraordinary precision to deliver exactly the right amount of energy from each laser pulse,” said Dr. Julio Barreiro, the Assistant Professor in charge of the research. “I heard about the precision of Spectrum AWGs from a colleague at CalTech who is using one to move individual atoms in his research and recommended them. Its extreme precision and lack of noise is exactly what we need, otherwise atoms would not go where we want them and, worse, any signal noise would heat up the atoms.”

The first step is to cool a few million strontium atoms to within a few hundred nano-degrees of absolute zero in a vacuum chamber. The next step is to move the ultra-cold atoms into a flat sheet like a pancake again using laser pulses. Then, three lasers that are arranged in a plane at 120 degrees from each other, are fired in turn to propel the atoms into synchronized triangle patterns. These dancing atoms are simulating the quantum behaviour of electrons in a lattice of ions.

“This gives us a model of quantum behavior that we can observe with ultra-sensitive cameras as we subject it to changing conditions to see how our predicted result from computer modelling compares with reality,” said Barreiro, “which is something that