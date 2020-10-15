Far field EM tool can model an entire car

October 15, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
Far field EM tool can model an entire car
The combination of a scalable EMI far field analysis tool and cloud computing is enabling pre-compliance testing of entire systems, says Cadence

Cadence Design Systems has launched an EM far field analysis tool that, with enough cloud processing power, can model entire systems without having to use EMC test chambers.

The Clarity 3D Transient Solver is a system-level simulation solution that solves far field electromagnetic interference (EMI) system design issues up to 10x faster than legacy 3D field solvers and offers unbounded capacity.

The tool is built on Cadence’s massively parallel matrix solver technology simulate large designs that until now have been impractical or unable to be solved, reducing re-spins of prototypes. The key has been the use of the tool on the Cadence CloudBurst cloud infrastructure to scale the performance of the simulation software.

“Why this is the right time is the fact that Cloudburst which really is the answer for EMI testing without spending the money on a chamber with a 500 core simulator,” said Brad Griffin, Product Management Group Director, Multi-Physics System Analysis, Custom IC & PCB Group. “We can set all the software up running in an environment where everything is running properly and customers can log in and use the cloud for how many cores to use to get the simulation results back. This gives the same results as if you bult a prototype and put it in a test chamber,” he said.

“The issue has been the time to get the results, but this works with GPUs or CPUs to speed up the analysis so 32 cores can simulate a system. Finite Element Analysis is used at the package or PCB level and provides the near field stimulus to the transient solver. This is what’s really helping us determine the standard’s bodies compliance requirements,” he said.

“You can then feed that information back to the package level to see if there’s any noise that would disturb the signals on the board and you can validate the EM susceptibility [for EMI testing],” he said.

Next: Parallelisation for far field modelling coupled with board analysis


Two-phase motor driver chip streamlines system design

Two-phase motor driver chip streamlines system design

New Products | Jul 20,2020
Researchers at ETH in Switzerland have analysed the ethical challenges of developing track and trace apps for the Covid-19 pandemic and published guidelines

Tackling Covid-19 trace and trace app problems

Technology News | Jul 20,2020
Home routers caught in IoT botnet war

Home routers caught in IoT botnet war

Market News | Jul 20,2020
Keysight 5G RF tool runs from chips to systems

Keysight 5G RF tool runs from chips to systems

New Products | Jul 20,2020
Perforce deal boosts IoT chip IP management

Perforce deal boosts IoT chip IP management

Business News | Jul 20,2020
Sensor combines megapixel visible and SWIR images

Sensor combines megapixel visible and SWIR images

Technology News | Jul 21,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.