Fastest OpenVPX chassis has custom connectors

January 05, 2021 //By Nick Flaherty
The 9U RiCool OpenVPX chassis from Pixus Technologies supports 28GHz signals with 100GbE and 2500W of cooling 

Pixus Technologies has developed an OpenVPX backplane/chassis design that it says is the fastest known customized chassis in the market. 

The 9U RiCool chassis platform for 6U OpenVPX boards features dual hot-swappable 191 CFM fans for cooling up to 2500W.  The design allows the use of Rear Transition Modules (RTMs) in all slots and power supplies plugged in at the rear provide power for the VPX and custom rails, available in various wattage and output options. 

The 14-slot design required routing for 28G+ signals across the backplane.  This is in excess of the 4 x 25G speeds of 100GbE and the capability of the high-performance RT3 VPX connector so a custom high-speed connector was used for the 28G+ signals. The backplane also required VITA 66.5 and VITA 67.x interfaces for optical and RF through the printed circuit board.

Pixus offers high-performance OpenVPX and other open standard architecture backplanes, chassis platforms, and specialty products along with customizsed faceplates, ejector handles, card guides, and other components.

www.pixus.com

