December 04, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
Polyrack spins out aerospace subsidiary
Polyrack Aerospace GmbH will focus in customer-specific case designs for the future market of aerospace

Despite the downturn in the aerospace market as a result of the covid-19 pandemic, the Polyrack group in Straubenhardt, Germany, is spinning out an independent subsidiary.

Under managing directors Andreas Rapp and Patrick Mees, Polyrack Aerospace will focus on the development of specialist customer-specific designs for the next generation of airborne systems.

These include electromechanical components made of metal and plastic, including individual rugged system platforms in various housing designs with IP65+ protection and optimised heat dissipation according to military standards, Air Transportation Racks (ATR), rugged backplanes according to MIL standards for CPCI, VMW/VME64x and OpenVPX for extreme requirements as well as mechanical components and the development and integration of I/O boards according to customer specifications.

"Our principle in the further orientation of the POLYRACK group of companies is to further develop our target markets in the long term and to build up new customers,” said co-Managing Director Andreas Rapp.

While individual companies in the industry are suffering a drop in sales as a result of the pandemic, Polyrack says it sees aerospace as a future market. However, this also involves very high demands in terms of quality and possible risks. Therefore, the company decided the foundation of an aerospace themed subsidiary several years ago to give time to prove to its customers the quality management requirements of aviation according to DIN EN 9100 with an official certificate.

The DIN EN 9100 standard is fully compliant with the widely used ISO 9001 standard and contains further requirements regarding safety, quality and reliability in the aerospace sector. Polyrack is aiming for this certificate in the beginning of 2021.

The group includes Polyrack Electronic-Aufbausysteme GmbH (Electronic Packaging and Systems Technology), RAPP Kunststofftechnik GmbH (Plastics Technology), RAPP Oberflächenbearbeitung GmbH (Surface Treatment) and subsidiaries in Switzerland, Belgium, America and China. The owner-managed company has 450 employees worldwide.

