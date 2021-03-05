First low cost Mioty gateway for the IoT

Mioty is a low power wide area network (LPWAN) protocol developed by the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits (IIS) in Germany and adopted by European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) as a Low Throughput Network (LTN) family Telegram-Splitting Ultra Narrow Band (TS-UNB). This is intended to be a silicon-agnostic efficient, reliable and scalable wireless connectivity for large commercial and industrial IoT deployments. So far Texas Instruments is the main silicon provider with its CC13xx family, although it has been tested on silicon from two other providers.

The AVA gateway is a bidirectional IoT gateway integrated with the ETSI-standardized Mioty wireless stack. It comes with preconfigured Mythings Central software by Canadian developer and mioty pioneer BehrTech for all-in-one network and device management.

This enables large-scale Mioty networks using one-click registration and highly scalable cloud service for processing and management.

The AVA gateway is available through Weptech as an evaluation kit with sensor nodes that have a range of up to 15km and battery life of 20 years. This is intended to simplify the adoption of Mioty and to test the reliability, range and scalability of mioty LPWA networks. The kit supports the 868 MHz band in Europe and 915 MHz in North America and can be connected to the local network via Ethernet. The MyThings Central MQTT interface supports cloud connectors for Azure, AWS, and Cumulocity and the plugin architecture allows developers to integrate with external systems, third-party applications and IoT platforms of their choice.

“We are happy that we could win BehrTech as a partner on the platform side at this early stage,” said Wolfgang Esch, head of sales and marketing at Weptech. “With this collaboration, we are able to give the customer even easier and faster access to this game-changing technology”

“Between legacy proprietary solutions and costly third-party managed networks, there is strong demand for inexpensive, easy-to-deploy and highly flexible IoT connectivity solutions,” said Wolfgang Thieme, CTO of BehrTech.

