Five trends from Embedded World 2021

Trade shows and exhibitions are very different at the moment. Many of the virtual sessions for this year’s Embedded World 2021 exhibition provided seminars for training and conference sessions.

The Internet of Things is a key driver for embedded technology, with more focus on security and on additional machine learning at the edge of the. This edge AI is new processors and new boards with lower power and higher performance, particularly for vision applications. Then there is the connectivity, both from the sensors with low power wide area networks (LPWAN) and emerging 5G private networks for wider connectivity.

IoT

Edge AI

Machine learning at the edge is heavily driven by image analysis, with the latest cards and processors looking to boost performance to monitor production lines.

“The key is how we take the software and create extra value for the hardware,” said Steve Cammish, VP edge solutions for IoT at Adlink. “The challenge we have seen is the ability to make decisions closer to the source of the data. We are producing so much data you need to make the decision quicker and that means as close to the source of the data as possible,” he said.

