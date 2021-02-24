Cellular NB-IoT chipset adds iSIM

Sony Semiconductor Israel has launched a low power narrowband cellular NB-IoT chip with a SIM integrated into the silicon (iSIM) to simplify network rollout

The Altair ALT1255 is 5G ready with an integrated SIM (iSIM), user MCU, application layer, and 2G GSM/GPRS fallback modem.

The chipset is aimed at device manufacturers developing low-power, cost-sensitive connected devices at a global scale to monitor, manage, and control critical infrastructure, medical devices, logistic trackers, and a large variety of LPWA applications.

The NB-IoT chipset was developed in-house by Sony Semiconductor Israel, based on the LTE-M/NB ALT1250 and add the Altair globally certified NB/2G technology. The chipsets share software architecture, modem application and networking layer, and APIs for fast and easy integration within the Altair product family.

The built-in iSIM removes barriers related to cost, size, and power, as well as adds an additional layer of security. The GSM/GPRS modem fills the gaps in LPWA network coverage and allows future-proof technology deployment in countries with mixed 2G/NB coverage.

The ALT1255 integrates a low-power ARM Cortex-M4 MCU, fully separated from the modem functionality and designed to run a variety of IoT and sensing applications, as well as an adaptation layer to interconnect within the existing ecosystem. This runs communication protocols such as power-efficient COAP and LWM2.

“The market shows a growing need for a feature-rich, fully integrated NB-IoT cellular chipset with 2G fallback,” said Dima Feldman, VP of Product Management and Marketing at Sony Semiconductor Israel. “Module designs based on the ALT1255 will provide reliable connectivity for smart meters, logistics, telematics, and smart cities applications.”

The chipset has received the Global Certification Forum (GCF) certification, which allows customers to accelerate module and device certification.

altair-semi.com/products/alt1255/

