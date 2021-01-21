French boost for NB-IoT networks

BICS says the deal bolsters its ability to directly embed 2G, 3G, 4G, NB-IoT and LTE-M/Cat-M1 connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT) in the devices around the world. The BICS network connects IoT devices with 2G, 3G, and 4G connectivity to more than 700 mobile operators around the world. In addition, BICS has developed one of the largest NB-IoT/LTE-M networks in the world, with coverage in 30 countries.

As a wholesale carrier the data is carried over the BICS carrier-grade infrastructure that comprises 330,000 km of fibre and sea cables as well as satellite links. It also operates in over 120 data centres and internet exchanges and has one of the world’s largest IPX (Internetwork Packet Exchange) network with connections to 700+ mobile and fixed destinations across the globe.

It uses electronic SIM (eSIM) to allow manufacturers to easily embed connectivity and switch networks depending on quality and coverage.

The introduction of NB-IoT/LTE-M connectivity is set to benefit a host of IoT applications. By using LPWAN connectivity, devices use less power, reducing maintenance cost and battery size, and thus opening the door to provide connectivity to a new range of connected devices. Embedding this connectivity directly into these devices speeds up their physical deployment and builds in flexibility to tailor connectivity to each use case.

“We are leveraging our leading position in the market to provide greater choice and flexibility to the global IoT industry,” said Mikaël Schachne, CMO and VP Mobility & IoT at BICS. “By capitalising on our relationships with mobile operators around the world, BICS is uniquely placed to provide companies global 2G, 3G, 4G, NB-IoT and LTE-M connectivity to make IoT deployment simple, reliable, flexible and cost effective.”

Over 2.5 billion LPWAN connections are predicted by 2025, leading to a substantial market for NB-IoT in the coming years says BICS. The expanded NB-IoT/LTE-M network is a major step in