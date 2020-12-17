Murata taps Europe tech for multistack LPWAN kit

German IoT developer Sentinum has teamed up with Murata for a multistack development kit for low-power wide area networks (LPWAN) that can be used across the smart city.

The Yamori development kit from Nuremberg-based Sentinum uses a range of wireless modules from Murata for different IoT-related LPWAN applications.

This allows the single development kit to support RF and cellular protocols such as LoRa, NB-IoT, Cat M1 (LTE-M) and voice over LTE (VoLTE). In addition, NFC connectivity and GNSS functionality are also included and other LPWAN network protocols such as Sigfox and MIOTY can be added by a simple firmware upgrade.

This comes as this week the LoRaWAN capability has been added directly into the Amzon cloud to simplify the rollout of large scale LPWAN networks, particularly for smart city applications, and cellular operators look to eSIM and iSIM technologies similarly to simplify such network roll outs.

“By working with Sentinum, we have been able to bring a game-changing prototyping platform to market. It provides engineers with all the building blocks upon which innovative LPWAN solutions can be implemented,” said Koichi Sorada, Product Manager of the IoT Connectivity Europe team at Murata.

“No time is wasted with the integration of peripheral elements, such as antennas or a power source, since these are already included. Consequently, it is possible to move through the prototyping phase within a much shorter timeframe. Furthermore, design concepts can be adapted, rather than having to start new projects from scratch,” he said.

The battery powered Yamori kit measures 63 mm x 29,30 mm x 40 mm and includes LBAA0QB1SJ LoRa module and LBAD0XX1SC cellular module. A Murata CR3677X Lithium coin battery and CT04120 secondary battery have also been incorporated, along with printed antennas, in order to present engineers with a fully-integrated IoT development resource. The current drain is 1.5μA in cellular mode with