Semtech, Amazon team on managed LoRaWAN IoT cloud service

Semtech has teamed up with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to integrate the LoRaWAN protocol on the Network Server with AWS IoT Core, AWS’s managed Cloud service in the US and Europe.

This follows incresasing integration of LoRaWAN into AWS and lets low power wide area network (LPWAN) devices easily and securely interact with cloud applications and other devices.

AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN, launched at Amazon's re:Invent yesterday, is a fully managed service that enables enterprise IoT developers to easily connect low power wireless devices over long range, wide-area network (LoRaWAN) based networks to AWS without developing or operating their own LoRaWAN server. This simplifies the development and deployment of large scale IoT networks.

“Using AWS IoT Core, customers can now set up a private network by connecting their own devices and gateways to the AWS Cloud – without developing or operating a LoRaWAN Network Server (LNS) by themselves,” said Said Channy Yun, Principal Developer Advocate for AWS

The LNS is required to manage LoRaWAN devices and gateways’ connection to the cloud; gateways serve as a bridge and carry device data to and from the LNS, usually over Wi-Fi or Ethernet. This allows customers to eliminate the LNS to easily and quickly connect and secure device fleets at scale.

To get started with AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN, IoT developers can source AWS qualified gateways operating the protocol from the AWS catalogue and select certified devices from the LoRa Alliance website.

Developers can rapidly register gateways with AWS IoT Core by providing the service, its unique identifier, and LoRaWAN as the radio frequency. The IoT Core includes a variety of device management capabilities, including security and a plug-and-play for the AWS IoT Analytics.

One of the first hardware suppliers to support the service is Kerlink in France. Three Kerlink gateways have been qualified by AWS, including the Wirnet iStation outdoor gateway as well as the Wirnet iFemtoCell and Wirnet iFemtoCell-Evolution indoor gateways .

