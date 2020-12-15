Israeli startup raises $116m for Tbit cloud networking

Xsight Labs is developing a portfolio of chips for cloud computing, starting with the X1, a data centre switch that is now sampling.

The X1 is a 25.6Tbit 32 by 800G and 12.8Tbit 32 by 400G data centre switch with PAM4 SerDes capable of 100Gbits per second.

The founders include CEO Guy Koren, CTO Gal Malach and Switch general manager Erez Shaizaf, all formerly with EZchip, which was acquired by Mellanox in September 2015.

Xsight Labs' founding investor, Avigdor Willenz, previously founded silicon switch provider Galileo Technology, which was acquired by Marvell in January 2001 for $2.7bn. His other successful ventures and lead investments include Annapurna Labs, acquired by Amazon in January 2015; Leaba Semiconductor, sold to Cisco in March 2016; and Habana Labs, acquired by Intel in December 2019.

Xsight Labs is headquartered in Kiryat Gat, Israel and has offices in Tel-Aviv, Binyamina, Boston, Massachusetts; Raleigh, North Carolina and San Jose, California. Its investors include Intel Capital, Microsoft M12, Xilinx, Battery Ventures, Valor Equity Partners, Atreides Management and others.

