Plugin places CAD models direct from the cloud

SnapEDA has launched a plugin for Altium Designer to allow designers to place CAD models of parts directly for the cloud into PCB designs

The plugin accesses CAD models for millions of electronic components in the cloud, many of which have been created in collaboration with industry-leading electronic component suppliers. These models can be placed directly onto an Altium Designer schematic or layout or added to the designer’s library folder for future use.

Altium Designer is one of the most widely-used PCB design tools today and is the most downloaded format on SnapEDA.

Prior to the plugin, designers would use SnapEDA’s web platform to download CAD models, and then import them into their designs. The plugin removes the extra step of importing the CAD model, and then placing or saving it to a library folder, in addition to creating a native experience for searching directly within Altium Designer. This means that engineers will no longer have to leave their design environment when adding CAD models into their designs, further streamlining their workflows.

In addition to placing parts and saving parts directly, the plugin’s component database is also updated in real-time as soon as new supplier parts are added to the SnapEDA ecosystem. Designers can also request CAD models via SnapEDA’s InstaPart service when they are unavailable.

All the models imported via the plugin are in native Altium .SchLib and .PcbLib file types.

“We created this new plugin based on feedback from the SnapEDA community. Over the last few months, we’ve been running a beta group with hundreds of designers to better understand how they interact with SnapEDA and Altium Designer. This new plugin was created based on that feedback, with the aim of further streamlining their design process,” said Natasha Baker, Founder & CEO of SnapEDA.

The Altium Designer plugin by SnapEDA is available for free at www.snapeda.com/plugins. Corporate customers who are unable to install add-ons can access native