Würth, Wirepas team for IoT wireless mesh network modules

December 15, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
Würth Elektronik is teaming up with Finnish software developer Wirepas on a range of 2.4GHz wireless mesh network modules for large scale deployments of the Internet of Things (IoT)

The agreement will see a portfolio of standard radio modules from Würth Elektronik that use the Wirepas Mesh network IOT protocol from 2021. This combination can be used to create large IoT networks, for example of battery-powered sensors, in which each participant also functions as a router. The mesh is self-healing and scalable as required.

As part of an “early bird offer”, Proteus III / Thyone I hardware is available immediately from Würth with the mesh network firmware from Wirepas for developers to start working with the technology. The design principles of the software stack from Wirepas were geared from the beginning to the requirements of the industry with regards to reliability, scalability and longevity of devices in battery operation.

"This will make us a one-stop shop for companies willing to develop IoT solutions for remote monitoring and remote control of devices based on the extremely flexible and scalable Wirepas technology," said Luca Settembre, product manager for GNSS and Wirepas in the Wireless Connectivity & Sensors Division at Würth Elektronik eiSos. “There are a lot of interested parties and developers who are urgently waiting for Wirepas radio modules available in smaller numbers. We have decided to be very flexible and offer a solution before the official start."

In cooperation with Wirepas, Würth Elektronik offers standard hardware in which the Wirepas firmware can be customized according to customer requirements. This means that an intelligent mesh network can be implemented for the customer within a very short time. The hardware is based on the Nordic chipset nRF52840, which has already proven itself at Würth Elektronik as the Bluetooth LE 5.1 module Proteus-III or as the 2.4GHz proprietary radio module Thyone-I.

From the end of Q1 2021, a standard radio module will be available from stock without a minimum order quantity.

wirepas.comwww.we-online.de

Picture: 
Wireless mesh network module for the IoT

