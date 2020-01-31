Microchip and Arrow join forces on Edge IoT security

January 31, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Edge IoT
Microchip Technology and Arrow announced an engineering services collaboration to simplify connectivity and security across industrial, smart building and energy markets.

Arrow will augment Microchip’s smart, connected, secure portfolio with engineering services so that original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) can decrease their time to market and meet requirements in recent government legislation and NIST IoT security guidelines. Microchip’s range of secure product features span secure root of trust, secured communication, crypto authentication, certificate management, cloud provisioning, data security, encryption services, secure boot and IP protection. The first secure end-to-end platform resulting from this collaboration is the Shield96. This platform enables OEMs to have the needed security foundation integrated into the reference design.

