Modules boost optical lab, production and manufacturing

Viavi Solutions has launched new test and measurement modules for optical lab, production and manufacturing environments.

As optical network data rates per wavelength are reaching limits, component and network equipment manufacturers (NEMs) are challenged for optical networks, 5G and hyperscale data centre networks.

Six enhancements to the LightDirect family of modules have a specific focus on supporting coherent module and silicon photonics test applications. A high power, C+L band, continuously tunable laser module, the mTLS-C1, is the most compact on the market for its performance class, while six continuous wave (CW) source types added to mSRC-C2 support all telecom telemetry wavelengths and the O-band additions, with both 1310nm DFB and high-power O-band broadband SLED now supported.

A new variable back reflection module, the mVBR-C1, supports the requirements of the recent OIF specification for 400G-ZR networks while two variants of the mPCX-C1, a full O-band version and a high-speed polarization scrambler, have been added for manufacturing applications requiring only simple polarization scrambling.

Other enhancements to the mVOA-C1 module support hardware triggers for calibration, millisecond resolution disruption test modes, and new power control modes using external Optical Power Meters (OPMs).

VIAVI is also releasing three new fibre manufacturing systems. The CleanBlastPRO is an automated connector end-face cleaning systems, offering new features and capabilities to ensure clean end-faces for both single and multi-fiber connectors for reliability and repeatability. Using a non-contact cleaning method with a solvent, CleanBlastPRO reduces costs by a factor of nine over traditional contact-based consumable cleaning methods.

New time-saving measurement modes have been added to the MAP-300 Passive Component/ Connector Test (PCT) optical test system. A FastIL mode enables a user to measure the insertion loss (IL) of a 12 fibre MOP in under four seconds, representing a time savings of 20 to 40 percent. New data management utilities seamlessly integrate into the PCT-Control Center application, and greatly simplify the creation of html-based reports.

In addition, the MAP-300 based mSWS Swept Wavelength System integrates a new, modular higher power swept laser, the mSWS-A2SLS. The modular laser custs rack space by