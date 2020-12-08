Pickering Interfaces launches Partner Programme for test systems

UK switch and simulation developer Pickering Interfaces has launched a partner programme for test systems and applications.

“Customers are working on more complex and diverse systems, and they may need a more complete product or service offering than we can provide,” said Joe Woodford, Pickering Interfaces’ International Sales and Partner Program Manager. “The Pickering Partner Program will enable end customers in manufacturing sectors such as defence, aerospace, automotive and semiconductor, to capitalize on Pickering’s technology and use the systems and technology expertise of a systems integrator which is most closely matched to their application or requirement.”

Test system developer can filter suppliers by region, technology, market, product and software to determine the most appropriate Pickering Partner. The page currently contains links to approaching 30 systems integrators who have signed up for the program in the USA, Asia and Europe. Pickering has thoroughly evaluated all partners – many of them have been Pickering customers for many years. By signing up for the Pickering Partner Program, they are formalizing an existing relationship.

Systems integrator Partners will benefit from a closer contractual agreement with Pickering. They will have access to a number of resources and tools to help them deliver the best overall solution for their customers. “Our philosophy is based on three pillars: Design, Deploy, Sustain. We want our Partners to be closely involved in the design discussions with customers and help in the deployment stage as they will ultimately deliver turnkey systems based on our technology. Our main goal is to improve the customer experience,” said Woodford.

Pickering Interfaces, a sister company to reed relay maker Pickering Electronics, has direct operations in the US, UK, Germany, Sweden, France, Czech Republic and China, together with additional representation in countries throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia supporting the automotive, aerospace & defence, energy, industrial, communications, medical and semiconductor markets.

www.pickeringtest.com/partner-program/partners

