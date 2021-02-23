General purpose PXI matrix reaches 70MHz

Pickering Interfaces has launched a general purpose PXI switching matrix with bandwidth up to 70MHz for electronic simulation, test and verification systems.

Available in 16x8, 2-pole, or high-density 32x8, 2-pole switching configurations, the matrix modules offer bandwidths ranging from 35MHz to 70MHz depending upon path selected and a VSWR <1.5:1 to 85MHz.

The modules are in two-slot PXI (model 40-588) or PXIe (model 42-588) formats and are constructed using telecommunication grade electromechanical relays capable of hot or cold switching up to 2A at 220VDC/250VAC. Every signal has an accompanying analogue ground connection on the front panel connectors for interfacing with cabling accessories. Simple matrix expansion is facilitated by two groups of front panel Y-axis connections on the 32x8 variant.

“The 40/42-588 modules’ increased bandwidth provides compatibility with higher frequency test signals. With careful matrix design and isolation switching, a high switching capacity can still be offered while maintaining excellent RF performance,” said Steve Edwards, Switching Product Manager at Pickering Interface. “These modules also offer electrically compatible replacement of another vendor’s legacy VXI switching product. This compatibility is part of Pickering’s VXI to PXI replacement program.”

The 40/42-588 high capacity, high bandwidth switching matrix modules are suitable for upgrades to legacy systems or new automated test equipment (ATE) designs in automotive and defence applications.

The modules are supported by Pickering’s eBIRST diagnostic test tools and have a three-year warranty, and come with spare relays that allows customers—with appropriate training—to do repairs on-site, minimizing system downtime. A range of interconnect accessories are also available to support the 40/42-588 family.

www.pickeringtest.com

