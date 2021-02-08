Renesas adds quantum security to IoT microcontrollers

Renesas Electronics is to add quantum-based security technology to its Secure Cryptographic Engine (SCE) and Trusted Secure IP (TSIP) blocks in its RA, RX and RZ microcontroller families.

The controllers will use the QuarkLink universal IoT security platform launched last week by Crypto Quantique to allow to designers to rapidly and securely connect the embedded roots-of-trust to servers via cryptographic APIs. The platform allows thousands of devices can be automatically onboarded within seconds, overcoming the scalability challenges presented by alternative solutions, without compromising security. The platform uses random numbers generated from the quantum performance of an individual device.

QuarkLink handles all aspects of the process, provisioning secure firmware and cryptographic keys, then automates secure onboarding to any platform or multiple platforms simultaneously. AWS, Microsoft and Mosquito are among the cloud services currently supported, with more to follow. QuarkLink then manages the security monitoring, including firmware encryption, signing and secure updates over-the-air, and certificate and key renewal and revocation.

"Crypto Quantique's software, combined with Renesas's secure microcontrollers, provides a robust, end-to-end security solution for a wide range of IoT applications, and their hardware IP has the ability to enable much higher levels of security for next-generation devices," said Mohammed Umar Dogar, Senior Director of Global Business Development at Renesas. The company is acquiring Dialog Semiconductor to add low power IoT technology to the microcontroller range.

"The semiconductor industry has been struggling with the trade-off between security and scalability in IoT deployments for the last few years. Renesas has been at the forefront of tackling this challenge with its secure microcontrollers and its a privilege to further advance their efforts with our technology," said Shahram Mossayebi, CEO of Crypto Quantique.

Related articles

Other articles on eeNews Europe