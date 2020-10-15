Rohde & Schwarz, VIAVI team on 5G NR test

T&M specialists Rohde & Schwarz and Viavi Solutions have verifed their respective test equipment for user equipment (UE) emulation for testing of 5G New Radio (NR) chips and systems.

5G NR uses a combination of various features, functions and complex algorithms, making it vital for UE manufacturers to perform extensive testing of 5G mobile devices before bringing them to the market. The thorough validation of the standardized coexistence methodology is key to the success of 5G technology.

Over the last year the two companies have cooperated on speeding up integration of a variety of essential 5G NR features. The cooperation ranges from RF performance testing, to protocol stack verification and to maximum IP data throughput tests to support Rohde & Schwarz and Viavi customers such as chipset and device manufacturers, operators and test houses as well as network infrastructure clients.

The two are working together to implement new 3GPP 5G NR features at the same time and understand the integration challenges involved. When developing a new feature, virtual testing is an option, but ultimately a UE device is necessary to verify the newly developed feature. Using the R&S CMX500 as the network infrastructure emulator alongside the TM500 UE emulator is a versatile alternative to a real device. This enables both companies to achieve their goals in providing customers with stable, mature and wider 5G 3GPP feature coverage at an accelerated rate.

The test instruments enable the testing of complex 5G signaling features for NSA mode or SA mode in FR1. This includes features like DSS (dynamic spectrum sharing), LTE advanced and 5G NR carrier aggregation combinations, over-the-air (OTA) testing, but also feature verification of high-bandwidth tests in FR2 spectrum.

“Time to market is the number one priority for our customers and the benefit of this co-operation is that we can accelerate our technical development to launch new 3GPP features at a much earlier stage. This helps our customers achieve their goal. One of the enablers of this cooperation is the