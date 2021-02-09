Fourth generation ScopeCorder boosts capture rates and synchronisation

Yokogawa has launched its fourth generation of ScopeCorder with a boost in data resolution and capture rates.

The DL950 is aimed at developers testing electric vehicles and SiC/GaN inverters, capturing data on renewable energy systems and testing high efficiency motors, robots and sensors both in the lab and remotely.

The DL950 has an acquisition memory up to 8 Gpoint, and a 200 MS/s sample rate at 14bit resolution, compared to the DL850E’s 100 MS/s at 12bit. This is twice the sample rate but with much more detail. The DL950 can run up to 32 isolated analog channels with 10 MS/s at 16-bit or up to 128 digital channels. This allows a wide variety of electrical signals, mechanical performance parameters from sensor data to be captured and displayed alongside decoded vehicle and network bus signals.

The dual capture on the ScopeCorder enables both data acquisition recorder functionality and the sample speed and trigger features of an oscilloscope. This allows developers to analyze the finest waveform details while observing multi-channel measurements over longer periods. The DL950 offers five options for acquiring data, allowing users to choose the best method for their application. They can opt for normal acquisition into the fast internal acquisition memory, recording to flash memory (coming soon), recording to the internal hard disk (SSD) or directly to the PC via normal Ethernet or opt for 10 Gigabit Ethernet.

“With the DL950, the already excellent ScopeCorder family attains new levels of data acquisition speed and greatly improved usability”, says Terry Marrinan, Yokogawa Test & Measurement’s Vice President for Europe & South East Asia. “Offering the versatility to discover more from a large number of input types, the insight available from a high bit resolution and a high level usability from easy set-up, the DL950 gives developers the tools they need to gain detailed information on the behaviour of energy efficient and new renewable energy technologies and devices.”

