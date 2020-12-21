Siemens names 22 Inventors of the Year

Siemens has recognized 22 employees as Inventors of the Year to honour their outstanding research and innovation achievements, all with a focus on digitalisation.

The awardees from the three companies Siemens AG, Siemens Energy and Siemens Healthineers are from China, Germany, France, India, Israel, Spain and the US. Individual researchers aged from mid 20s to mid 60s as well as diverse research and development teams that work internationally were honoured with the award.

The Inventors of the Year are active in a wide variety of functions and work in corporate research and development units as well as at the individual business units, and all the inventions focus on digitalisation and digital twin technology which has been a major area of development and acquisition for the company.

The company says its staff register 23 inventions per workday and plans investments of €4.9bn in research and development planned for 2021.

Tali Segal, Rafi Blumenfeld and Eitan Carmi from Digital Industries in Tel Aviv (above) won the award for digital twin technology.

Intosite combines visualization of production facilities with manufacturing information and provides users around the world with tools for virtual collaboration in real time. It enables employees at manufacturing companies to virtually jump into a 3D model of their facilities, navigate within these models to access production lines or machines, retrieve information at the click of a mouse, and access apps in order to collaborate with their colleagues.

Jens Braband of Siemens Mobility in Germany was honoured for his lifetime achievements. Over a period of about 30 years at Siemens, he has made a significant contribution to the company’s innovative strength with 120 patents from 66 patent families. Algorithms that he programmed ensure that all high-speed trains in Europe continually maintain safe and reliable operations and enjoy extensive protection against cyberattacks. These safeguards can prevent potentially life-threatening operating failures and accidents.

Next: Siemens IoT innovation