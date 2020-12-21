Signify, Honeywell team on lighting and UV-C disinfection

Philips lighting spin off Signify has signed a strategic alliance to deploy smart lighting and UV-C disinfection systems in commercial buildings with Honeywell to tackle Covid-19.

The collaboration integrates Signify’s Interact connected lighting system and software, and its UV-C disinfection lighting, with Honeywell Building Management Systems and the Honeywell Forge enterprise performance management platform.

The combined offerings will manage energy consumption while factoring in occupancy along with air quality indicators such as temperature and humidity. Signify’s lighting systems will be added to Honeywell’s Healthy Buildings air quality solutions beginning in early 2021, and can be controlled, measured and monitored via the Healthy Buildings dashboard to understand air and surface cleaning compliance and metrics.

Signify offers additional elements to improve productivity and wellbeing. These elements include human-centric lighting, such as NatureConnect, and UV-C disinfection lighting. In lab tests the UV-C light sources reduced virus infectivity on a surface to below detectable levels in under 10s.

Building owners and operators will be also able to better manage lighting systems and energy efficiency with smart LED lighting systems. Lighting represents 17 percent of all electricity used in US commercial buildings according to the Commercial Buildings Energy Consumption Survey, making it the largest end use of electricity in buildings. Similar usage rates are seen globally.

“Increasingly we see lighting systems playing a critical role in buildings to improve occupant comfort, wellbeing and productivity as well as to help meet energy savings goals. We anticipate this trend will continue to grow,” said Vimal Kapur, president and CEO, Honeywell Building Technologies. “Our collaboration with Signify will allow us to enable our customers to implement integrated lighting solutions that help improve the occupant experience with customizable, personal lighting options that can be integrated into our Honeywell Forge and Building Management Systems platforms.”

“There are known benefits of how lighting can improve occupant experience and wellbeing,” said Harsh Chitale, leader of Signify’s Digital Solutions Division. “Many of our customers expect our solutions to deliver