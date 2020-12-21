Signify, Honeywell team on lighting and UV-C disinfection

December 21, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
Signify, Honeywell team on lighting and UV-C disinfection
A strategic deal between Signify and Honeywell will see Covid-19 UV-C disinfection lighting integrated into commercial building management systems.

Philips lighting spin off Signify has signed a strategic alliance to deploy smart lighting and UV-C disinfection systems in commercial buildings with Honeywell to tackle Covid-19.

The collaboration integrates Signify’s Interact connected lighting system and software, and its UV-C disinfection lighting, with Honeywell Building Management Systems and the Honeywell Forge enterprise performance management platform.

The combined offerings will manage energy consumption while factoring in occupancy along with air quality indicators such as temperature and humidity. Signify’s lighting systems will be added to Honeywell’s Healthy Buildings air quality solutions beginning in early 2021, and can be controlled, measured and monitored via the Healthy Buildings dashboard to understand air and surface cleaning compliance and metrics.

Signify offers additional elements to improve productivity and wellbeing. These elements include human-centric lighting, such as NatureConnect, and UV-C disinfection lighting. In lab tests the UV-C light sources reduced virus infectivity on a surface to below detectable levels in under 10s.

Building owners and operators will be also able to better manage lighting systems and energy efficiency with smart LED lighting systems. Lighting represents 17 percent of all electricity used in US commercial buildings according to the Commercial Buildings Energy Consumption Survey, making it the largest end use of electricity in buildings. Similar usage rates are seen globally.

“Increasingly we see lighting systems playing a critical role in buildings to improve occupant comfort, wellbeing and productivity as well as to help meet energy savings goals. We anticipate this trend will continue to grow,” said Vimal Kapur, president and CEO, Honeywell Building Technologies. “Our collaboration with Signify will allow us to enable our customers to implement integrated lighting solutions that help improve the occupant experience with customizable, personal lighting options that can be integrated into our Honeywell Forge and Building Management Systems platforms.”

“There are known benefits of how lighting can improve occupant experience and wellbeing,” said Harsh Chitale, leader of Signify’s Digital Solutions Division. “Many of our customers expect our solutions to deliver


Hydromea has developed a LiFi optical modem that can operate down to 6,000m and collect data over 50m

LiFi goes underwater

Technology News | Sep 23,2020
Kit provides algorithms for neuromorphic image sensor

Kit provides algorithms for neuromorphic image sensor

Technology News | Sep 23,2020
The BlueNRG-2N Bluetooth 5.0-certified network processor from ST Microelectronics eliminates the need for a separate microcontroller

ST launches its first Bluetooth 5 network processor

New Products | Sep 23,2020
Globalfoundries ready for US government investment

Globalfoundries ready for US government co-investment

Business News | Sep 24,2020
Globalfoundries ready for US government investment

Co-investment or subsidy? Globalfoundries readies for US 'partnership'

Business News | Sep 25,2020
Bosch has reduced the test time for its Vivalytic machine to 39 minutes with five Covid-19 tests simultaneously in a world first

World first with multiple Covid-19 test machine

Technology News | Sep 25,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.