USB-C socket for reliable production test

Omron Electronics Components Europe has launched a long life, reliable USB-C (USB Type-C) socket to support testing of the latest consumer equipment.

The XP2U USB-C test socket offers a quick and easy connection to test fixtures on device production lines. Key features include a durability of more than 200K insertion operations by using electroformed contacts with high spring characteristics which are made of high hardness materials.

This is important in supporting the roll-out of consumer electronics based on the USB-C type of I/O connector, says the company. The latest smartphones, digital cameras, headphones, notebook computers, games consoles and other wearable and portable devices are using USB-C connectors and are accessed for production test via the socket.

The XP2U allows a “one-touch” connection of the test socket to the test fixture and a low insertion force to minimise wear on the device and simplify the test operator’s task. This has been achieved by using a resin tip as opposed to the metal tip of standard USB cables, and implementing a floating structure using coil springs to cushion the connection. As a result, the insertion force is less than one-fifth that of a standard USB-C cable.

“USB-C has been growing in popularity for charging and data transfer in portable devices, due to its compact size and strong performance. We are excited to be able to support our customers in bringing devices based on this standard to market with the introduction of this exceptional new test socket,” said Andries de Bruin, Senior European Product Marketing Manager at Omron.

