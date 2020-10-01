Waterproof Type-C connector reduces footprint by 22 percent

October 01, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
Hirose has launched a rugged, waterproof Type-C connector for applications that require miniaturization with resistance to liquid, vibration and/or shock

The mid-mount CX90MW Series USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C connector requires a mounting area of 96.86 mm 2, 22 percent smaller than other receptacles on the market.

The IPX8 rating for the waterproof connector is acheived with a front sealing gasket that prevents water penetration into the shell, while potting prevents water intrusion into the connector interior. The CX90MW Series meets requirements for immersion in 1.5m of water for 30 minutes.

The waterproof Type-C connector supports high-speed data rates up to 5 Gbit/s for a wide range of portable and consumer applications that commonly encounter fluids and drop impacts. This includes digital cameras, Ebooks, GPSX, IoT, laptops, MP3 players, medical devices, portable storage devices, smart phones, tablets, wearables, vehicle infotainment systems and more.

"The CX90MW Series is a direct result of customer requests for a waterproof USB connector with a smaller footprint to save valuable PCB space," said Mark Kojak, VP of Sales and Marketing for Hirose Electric USA. "We will continue to develop USB connector variations to offer more design flexibility and increased performance."

The CX90M Series has a robust design with deep drawing shell and improved peeling strength via 6 THR mounting posts. The CX connector family features a symmetrical mating design that allows for reversible plug insertion. To improve mounting accuracy, the CX Series has built-in guide posts that ensure precise connector positioning and orientation on the PCB. When mated with a Hirose plug, the pair produces a unique tactile click that can be heard and felt to confirm correct engagement and prevent incomplete insertion.

The CX90MW Series has a width of 11.60 mm, depth of 8.35 mm and height of 4.11 mm with the gasket. The total mounting area is only 96.86 mm 2.

https://www.hirose.com/product/p/CL0480-0770-0-00

