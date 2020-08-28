Compact angled SMT D-Sub connector for industrial applications

August 28, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
The slimline TMC D-sub connector from Provertha reduces PCB area by a third by using 90° angled SMT termination

Provertha Connectors, Cables & Solutions in Germany has launched a  9-pin slimline D-sub connector for industrial applications. 

The TMC series in slimline design reduces the required PCB area by up to 33 percent compared to a conventional D-Sub due to its 90° angled SMT terminations in ultra-flat design. The reliability under high mechanical loads guarantees sufficient safety reserves in harsh industrial applications with an installation height of 4.65 mm.

Provertha has expanded its range by acquiring ERNI's D-Sub products including machinery and tooling

The D-Sub connector includes its solid metal pegs, which are firmly attached to the metal housing. They reliably absorb the insertion and withdrawal forces under mechanical stress and enable effective and reliable grounding. The insulating body made of high temperature resistant high-performance thermoplastic and a solid large SMT connection area to meet the coplanarity requirement ensure safe SMT application.

The black insulator facilitates simple and clear recognition with a vision system. In addition, the fully automated SMT assembly and soldering process is ensured by tape-and-reel packaging and an integrated pick-and-place area for the vacuum pipette. Soldering anchors absorb the insertion forces and thus protect the contacts. A dual-beam female contact ensures maximum contact reliability.

The connnector has a current carrying capacity of 4 A at 20 °C and the extended mechanical life of 250 mating cycles. The connectors are available as male or female versions with various mounting options (through-hole and threaded rivet for UNC 4-40 or M3).

www.provertha.com

