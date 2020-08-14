XiP memories optimized for embedded AI and Bluetooth

Dialog Semiconductor has optimized memories from its Adesto Technologies acquisition for embedded IoT designs.

The low power EcoXiP octal xSPI non-volatile memory (NVM) is now optimized for the Renesas RZ/A2M Arm-based processors for embedded AI imaging in smart appliances, service robots and industrial machinery.

At the same time the FusionHD Quad NOR flash memories, which also came from Adesto, is qualified for use with Dialog’s SmartBond DA1469x Bluetooth low energy (BLE) microcontrollers.

The EcoXiP memory enables ultra-fast boot for instant-on capability and real-time system responsiveness, with efficient storing of AI weights for low-power AI inference. In addition, EcoXiP enables MPUs such as the RZ/A2M to operate in eXecute-in-Place (XiP) mode for code execution directly from external flash memory.

“With RZ/A2M MPUs featuring Renesas’ exclusive Dynamically Reconfigurable Processor (DRP) technology, we bring real-time, low-power image processing to IoT endpoints,” said Shigeki Kato, Vice President of Enterprise Infrastructure Business Division at Renesas. “We are delighted to welcome Dialog’s EcoXiP device to the ever-growing ecosystem around our MPUs. We look forward to working with Dialog in order to show how our MPUs and EcoXiP can benefit a growing number of applications, accelerating intelligence at the IoT edge.”

“Together with Renesas’ RZ/A2M, we are able to demonstrate multiple facets of EcoXiP’s performance and power consumption benefits,” said Gideon Intrater, CTO of the Industrial Business at Dialog. “With its RZ/A2M, Renesas is addressing the need for more powerful processing and real-time operation to enable embedded AI imaging in IoT endpoints. As an external companion flash memory, EcoXiP provides a balanced tradeoff of performance and power advantages for a broad range of emerging IoT applications that can benefit from AI imaging.”

EcoXiP is one of the first NOR flash devices to support the Expanded Serial Peripheral Interface (xSPI) communication protocol, with concurrent read-while-write (RWW) capability, enabling higher transfer rates and lower latency for flash memory for XiP . This provides advantages for over-the-air updates and data logging by avoiding