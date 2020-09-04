1553B bus coupler range targets test

Cinch Connectivity Solutions has launched a series of bus couplers for test systems using the MIL-STD 1553B standard under its Trompeter connector brand.

The bus couplers come in 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 8 stub counts, along with the terminators, RFI caps, and the cable and cable assemblies required to implement a fully compliant MIL-STD-1553 data bus link. All of the bus couplers provided are supplied as unterminated types and the range includes lead-free versions. The bus couplers feature Trompeter BJ770 connectors with P75 mating with an operating temperature range of -55°C to +125°C.

“We support all sorts all sorts of different deployments for 1553, these days there’s even more shipments both for ground systems and in space. It is extremely reliable and offers interoperability across so many platforms,” said Duane Teachout, product manager at Cinch, part of Belfuse. “It’s going to be here for the foreseeable future and beyond.”

“Previously we were very much focussed on building the connectors and cable assemblies, we have video broadcast and data centre connector systems but through closer engagement with customers and getting the feedback it became apparent having a supplier that can do it all is important.”

“We optimised the twinax connectors for the cable, the cable assemblies, the bulk cable itself, terminators, the RFI caps and accessories, all these elements for the 1553 links,” he said. “The one item we didn’t have the bus coupler itself. The coupler ties it all together so it was obvious to step in and that allows us to say we can offer every element for the physical layer.”

The box-style bus couplers are aimed at test system development says Teachout.

“The box style is more mechanically robust, in the test environment you are going to be connecting and disconnecting,” he said. “We have previously offered the inline version for platforms for space constraints, on aircraft for example. But it was a significant step to