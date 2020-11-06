Adaptor for FPGA PXI Express cards

EKF Electronik in Germany has launched a CompactPCI Express (aka PXI Express) adapter for a low profile cards.

The EA4-COUNTRY is a peripheral slot board for PICMG CompactPCI Express systems and acts as adapter/carrier for a low profile PCI Express Card. It provides a PCI Express x8 connector (option x4, x1) and accommodates a PCIe card with maximum dimensions of up to 176mm (length) x 68.9mm (height).

This allows easy system integration of special functions not available as CompactPCI Express board as well as system integration of proprietary hard- and software e.g. FPGA based PCI Express cards and so allows rapid solution for prototyping systems and small to medium volume applications.

Covered by a metallic hood, the PCI Express Card protrudes with its bracket from the EA4-COUNTRY front panel, for optimum board space utilization. For best performance, the EA4-COUNTRY should be inserted into a CompactPCI Express peripheral slot type 1 or 2, with a link width of PCIe x8 on the backplane connector XP3. As power path for the PCI Express card, the EA4-COUNTRY is equipped in addition with the backplane power connector XP1, as defined for CompactPCI Express type 1 peripheral slots.

The EA4-COUNTRY is also available for PCIe x16 edge finger cards such as Nvidia Quadro GPU boards and complies with the PICMG EXP.0 specification and is also suitable for PXI Express. For these systems, the adapter allows easy integration of special functions which are available only with a standard PCI Express Card, such as FPGA or GPU.

The adaptor has been tested with Bittware and Nallatech cards with an Intel Altera Arria 10 FPGA as well as Nvidia’s QUADRO P1000 GPU card and the Reflex CES card with the Xilinx Virtex Ultrascale+ VU9P FPGA.

