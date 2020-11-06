Adaptor for FPGA PXI Express cards

November 06, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
Adaptor for FPGA PXI Express cards
The EA4-COUNTRY is a peripheral slot board for PICMG CompactPCI Express systems from EKF Electronik that acts as adaptor for a low profile PCI Express Card.

EKF Electronik in Germany has launched a CompactPCI Express (aka PXI Express) adapter for a low profile cards.

The EA4-COUNTRY is a peripheral slot board for PICMG CompactPCI Express systems and acts as adapter/carrier for a low profile PCI Express Card. It provides a PCI Express x8 connector (option x4, x1) and accommodates a PCIe card with maximum dimensions of up to 176mm (length) x 68.9mm (height).

This allows easy system integration of special functions not available as CompactPCI Express board as well as system integration of proprietary hard- and software e.g. FPGA based PCI Express cards and so allows rapid solution for prototyping systems and small to medium volume applications.

Covered by a metallic hood, the PCI Express Card protrudes with its bracket from the EA4-COUNTRY front panel, for optimum board space utilization. For best performance, the EA4-COUNTRY should be inserted into a CompactPCI Express peripheral slot type 1 or 2, with a link width of PCIe x8 on the backplane connector XP3. As power path for the PCI Express card, the EA4-COUNTRY is equipped in addition with the backplane power connector XP1, as defined for CompactPCI Express type 1 peripheral slots.

The EA4-COUNTRY is also available for PCIe x16 edge finger cards such as Nvidia Quadro GPU boards and complies with the PICMG EXP.0 specification and is also suitable for PXI Express. For these systems, the adapter allows easy integration of special functions which are available only with a standard PCI Express Card, such as FPGA or GPU.

The adaptor has been tested with Bittware and Nallatech cards with an Intel Altera Arria 10 FPGA as well as Nvidia’s QUADRO P1000 GPU card and the Reflex CES card with the Xilinx Virtex Ultrascale+ VU9P FPGA.

www.ekf.com

Related articles 


Meyer Burger sells off plasma systems maker Muegge

Meyer Burger sells off plasma maker Muegge

Business News | Aug 10,2020
Q/V band RF upconverter for testing satellite payloads

Upconverter tests 5G satellite payloads

New Products | Aug 10,2020
ARM rival SiFive raises $61 million

RISC-V pioneer SiFive raises $61m

Business News | Aug 11,2020
NI has launched a version of its SystemLink test software that works across the enterprise, from design to production.

NI extends SystemLink tool across the enterprise

New Products | Aug 11,2020
By the end of July 2020 over 364 5G devices had been announced, of which 162 are commercially available, up 86 percent says the GSA

5G devices nearly double in 2020

Market News | Aug 12,2020
Version 5.0 of the PikeOS RTOS from Sysgo now supports the i.MX 8 application processor from NXP

RTOS support for i.MX 8 applications processor

New Products | Aug 12,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.