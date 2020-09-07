Bluetooth beacon has 32km range

A new ultra long-range Bluetooth beacon from Apptricity is the longest-ranging secure connection on the market, with the ability to transmit data up to 32km (20 miles). It is being used in the construction industry.

"Our new 20 mile ultra long-range Bluetooth is perfect for construction projects," said Tim Garcia, CEO of Apptricity. "Many of our global customers were struggling with the costs of tracking their expensive on-site equipment, as well as all of the vehicles coming in and out of their project. The cost of satellite tags or LTE tags becomes prohibitive, especially with all of the equipment that needs to be tracked."

"One of our first customers, Endeavor, has sites outside of LTE coverage, and couldn't afford the cost of satellites. The Apptricity system turned out to be 90% less than their alternatives," he said.

The ultra long-range Bluetooth beacon is also highly configurable. Versions can be created with or without GPS, multiple battery options exist to extend life, encryption options are available, the signal can be tuned for energy savings, and other capabilities can be adjusted to create a bespoke enterprise system.

www.apptricity.com

