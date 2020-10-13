Connected graphene sensor performs three types of Covid-19 test

October 13, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
Connected graphene sensor performs three types of Covid-19 test
A Bluetooth-connected graphene sensor has been adapted to perform three different tests for Covid-19 in ten minutes

Researchers in California have adapted a wireless graphene-based sensor for rapid Covid-19 testing.

The team at Caltech adapted a graphene sensor used to measure cortisol to perform three types of test for Covid-19 in as little as ten minutes.

The sensor was developed by Wei Gao, assistant professor in the Andrew and Peggy Cherng department of medical engineering. Sheets of graphene are etched with a laser to generate a 3D graphene structure with tiny pores. Those pores create a large amount of surface area on the sensor, which makes it sensitive enough to detect, with high accuracy, compounds that are only present in very small amounts.

Previous versions of the sensor were impregnated with antibodies for the hormone cortisol, which is associated with stress, and uric acid, which at high concentrations causes gout.

The new version of the sensor, which Gao has named SARS-CoV-2 RapidPlex, contains antibodies and proteins that allow it to detect the presence of the virus itself; antibodies created by the body to fight the virus; and chemical markers of inflammation, which indicate the severity of the COVID-19 infection.

The sensor links via Bluetooth to a smartphone to deliver the results.

"This is the only telemedicine platform I've seen that can give information about the infection in three types of data with a single sensor," said Gao. "In as little as a few minutes, we can simultaneously check these levels, so we get a full picture about the infection, including early infection, immunity, and severity."

So far, the device has been tested only in the lab with a small number of blood and saliva samples obtained for medical research purposes from individuals who have tested positive or negative for COVID-19. Though preliminary results indicate that the sensor is highly accurate, a larger-scale test with real-world patients rather than laboratory samples must be performed, Gao cautions, to definitively determine its accuracy.

The next stage is to test how


