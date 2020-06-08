LED driver IC targets low current LED strips

June 08, 2020 //By Julien Happich
LED driver
The BCR431U constant current linear LED driver IC from Infineon Technologies provides low-voltage drop performance for regulating LED current.

It is the second device released in the new generation BCR family with low voltage drop focusing on low current designs of up to 37mA. Typical applications for the BCR431U include LED strips, channel letters, architectural LED lighting, LED displays, as well as emergency, retail, and appliance lighting. The voltage drop at the integrated driver IC can go down to 105 mV at 15mA. This is unmatched in the industry and provides far more flexibility in lighting applications. It improves the overall efficiency and provides the voltage headroom required to compensate for the LED forward voltage tolerances and variances in the supply voltage. The BRCU431U allows either to add additional LEDs to lighting designs, for example, seven instead of six LEDs in series driven by one IC. Or it can be used to increase the overall length of a LED strip design from, for example, 5 to 7m. Overall, longer LED strips mean fewer feeding points and less efforts in installation. The LED current is easily adjustable via a high ohmic resistor on a dedicated pin with an IC supply voltage ranging between 6 V and 42 V. The BCR431U features a dimming capability down to 1 percent.

Infineon - www.infineon.com


Demux

Ethernet LAN Mux/Demux chip supports signal speeds up to 10Gbps

New Products | Mar 11,2020
exascale

Europe aims for open source exascale supercomputers

Technology News | Mar 11,2020
Human-centric

Human-centric LEDs help energize or relax

New Products | Mar 12,2020
LED chip-on board

LED chip-on board deliver up to 185lm/W at 3000K 80 CRI

New Products | Mar 12,2020
voice control

Smart voice control SoC targets home appliances

New Products | Mar 16,2020
lasers

Researchers grow III-V lasers on standard SOI wafers

Technology News | Mar 17,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.