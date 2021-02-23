Microchip to open new development centre in Ireland

February 23, 2021 //By Nick Flaherty
New development centre for Microchip in Ireland
Up to 200 engineering jobs to be created in a $20m (€16m) development centre in Cork for Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology is setting up a development centre in Cork, Ireland, that could eventually house up to 200 engineers.

The $20m (€16m) centre will open next month and will initially hire 60 engineers over the next three years. The ambitious plan is to create approximately 200 jobs within the next seven years. The centre will build on Microchip’s existing presence in Ireland which is a mix of operations in Dublin, Cork and Ennis.

“The new Microchip development centre in Cork will establish a significant R&D presence in Ireland and emphasise Microchip’s commitment to Ireland and Europe as a whole,” said Ganesh Moorthy, President and CEO-Elect of Microchip. “Cork was chosen for the development centre as it is the second-largest city in Ireland, with a growing pool of talented engineers and the Centre will add to Microchip’s ability to deliver superior products and be able to provide timely response to our customers. Availability of analogue and mixed-signal talent is another key factor in selecting Cork.”

This follows an $80m investment by Huawei in electronics R&D in Ireland. “There is a deep pool of talent in Cork and the South West enabling companies like Microchip to grow and embed their operations in Ireland,” said Leo Varadkar, Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment. “This investment will result in the creation of 60 new jobs over the next three years, with a further expansion of up to 200 over the next seven years.”

Microchip's Cork centre will focus on mixed-signal integrated circuit design, applications and software development for high-speed networking, timing and synchronization products, high voltage power management devices and solutions, high reliability integrated power systems and Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGA). It will employ integrated circuit designers and test engineers, hardware and software system designers, applications development engineers and field and customer support staff.

The project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.


