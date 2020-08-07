Miniature PCIe M.2 BGA SSD for industrial designs

Swissbit has launched a single chip with a high speed PCIe SSD interface in a 3.2cm² BGA package.

The EN-20 is an industrial grade SSD with up to 480GB capacity and 4 lane PCIe 3.1 / NVMe 1.3 specification. It enables high performance and high reliability for small size embedded systems, factory automation, routers and switches, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing and medical systems.

The EN-20 uses industrial grade 3D NAND supporting an ambient temperature range from -40°C to 85°C along with a four-lane PCIe controller and firmware that supports industrial applications. The PCIe interface with backwards compatibility to single or dual lane system designs operates according to the latest PCIe 3.1 specification and offers high bandwidth up to 1600 MB/s for sequential read and 770 MB/s for sequential write. Random performance surpasses 145,000 / 130,000 IOPS for read and write and nearly doubles the bandwidth of SATA SSDs.

The BGA package measures 16 x 20mm with a 0.8mm pitch compatible with standard PCB routing guidelines. For low power consumption the SSD substitutes a local DRAM cache by using the HMB (host memory buffer) feature, which uses system DRAM memory to maintain the flash translation table.

Intelligent thermal management protects the long-term stability of the controller and maintains a continuous bandwidth even at highest specified temperatures. Other reliability and security features are End-to-End Data Path Protection (ETEP), AES 256 encryption, LDPC error correction with full page fail recovery and a protection against sudden power loss. Data care management adds extra protection of the stored data at high operating temperatures.

The NVMe protocol has been designed to efficiently use the bandwidth with a native nonvolatile memory command set resulting in ultra-low latency.

For higher endurance requirements, the EN-26 in full pSLC mode provides a 10x increase.

EN-20 is available with densities from 15 GB to 240 GB in the TLC version and with 5 GB to 80GB for EN-26. An extension to 480 /