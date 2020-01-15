MPLAB compiler now TÜV SÜD-certified

January 15, 2020 //By Julien Happich
MPLAB
Functional safety certifications are required in many industries, but it is often a time-consuming and expensive process. Certifications can also require extensive justification for using specific development tools, unless the tool is already certified for compliance by functional safety experts such as TÜV SÜD.

To this end, Microchip Technology announced TÜV SÜD certification of its MPLAB XC compilers for functional safety, significantly simplifying the functional safety qualification process for Microchip’s PIC, AVR and SAM microcontrollers (MCUs) and dsPIC Digital Signal Controllers (DSCs). To further simplify testing and diagnostics, Microchip also introduced MPLAB Code Coverage license, which determines parts of software that have or have not been executed with minimal impact to the application. The MPLAB XC functional compilers certified by TÜV SÜD aid in satisfying the verification and validation requirements specified in the ISO 26262 standard for automotive safety, IEC 61508 for industrial applications, IEC 62304 for medical software and IEC60730 for automatic electric controls. The MPLAB XC Compilers for Functional Safety will be packaged with additional documentation for qualification of the MPLAB X Integrated Development Environment (IDE) and MPLAB debuggers and programmers. With no annual renewal fees, the licenses are the lowest-cost solution on the market. Using Microchip’s MCUs with the functional safety licenses will reduce application costs and time to market.

Ensuring high test coverage of embedded software using code coverage tools often requires a large amount of hardware modification, expensive software and significant effort searching large data files for pertinent information. The MPLAB Code Coverage product avoids this with less than one percent impact to test time. Through a patented process, code can be tested in a single pass without breaking the code into blocks. This saves time and eliminates sifting through large data files.

Microchip Technology - www.microchip.com


verification platform

Hybrid co-verification platform offers automated FPGA partitioning software

New Products | Oct 18,2019
IEEE 1588

Silicon Labs acquires Qulsar’s IEEE 1588 software and modules

Business News | Oct 21,2019
Edge security

Foundries.io raises $3.5 million to fix IoT and Edge security

Business News | Oct 22,2019
Google's Sycamore quantum processor shows 'supremacy'

Google's Sycamore quantum processor shows 'supremacy'

Technology News | Oct 23,2019
Startup company develops noise-free voice control for cars

Startup company develops noise-robust voice control for cars

Business News | Oct 23,2019
UK government funds ARM to develop security IP

UK government funds ARM to develop security IP

Technology News | Oct 25,2019

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.