Optical test probe card for photonic circuits

November 18, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
Optical test probe card for photonic circuits
The UFO Probe Card developed by Jenoptik can be combined with electrical cards for wafer-scale test of photonic circuits

Jenoptik in Germany has developed a wafer-scale optical system for testing integrated photonics that can be combined with electrical test cards.

The ultra-fast opto-electronic probe card or UFO Probe Card is used for functional testing on semiconductor chips with integrated optical functions, known as photonic integrated circuits (PICs), and can be adapted to customer requirements.

The key to the technology is optical probing of photonic integrated circuits that is insensitive to alignment tolerances in the wafer prober. As consequence, the opto-electronic probe card can be used with commercially available wafer probers and ensures an accordingly high throughput for testing photonic integrated circuits.

The hybrid probe card combines electrical and optical tests in one solution. This allows multiple optical and electrical channels of a PIC or even several PICs to be tested in parallel, regardless of their arrangement, thus meeting the demand of opto-electronic tests for high-volume applications. The design of the probe card can be customized to meet specific requirements, such as individual PIC layout and specific test arrangement. The first series run was successfully measured with this new technology.

Jenoptik is working with probe card manufacturers to integrate the optical module into established and proven needle technologies. The first platform version of UFO Probe is available in Eurocard format with cantilever needles and can be adapted to different applications if required. Here, the customer benefits from rapid development with customer-specific features.

www.jenoptik.com

Related articles

Other articles on eeNews Europe 


Researchers double the speed of the Internet

Researchers double the speed of the Internet

Technology News | Aug 24,2020
Millimetre wave supplier restructures after collapse

Millimetre wave supplier restructures after collapse

Business News | Aug 24,2020
Toshiba's TLP170AM and TLP170GM photorelays have a maximum trigger LED current of 1mA and increased sensitivity.

Photorelays have low trigger current for battery equipment

New Products | Aug 24,2020
Top ten chip foundry revenues see boost

Top ten chip foundry revenues see boost

Market News | Aug 25,2020
The OS02G10 image sensor from OmniVision Technologies is aimed at consumer IoT security cameras

Full HD IoT image sensor built on 300mm wafers

New Products | Aug 25,2020
Signify and Edzcom have announced a strategic partnership to accelerate LiFi adoption in the manufacturing industries

Deal drives LiFi into manufacturing

Business News | Aug 27,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.