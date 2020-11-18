Optical test probe card for photonic circuits

Jenoptik in Germany has developed a wafer-scale optical system for testing integrated photonics that can be combined with electrical test cards.

The ultra-fast opto-electronic probe card or UFO Probe Card is used for functional testing on semiconductor chips with integrated optical functions, known as photonic integrated circuits (PICs), and can be adapted to customer requirements.

The key to the technology is optical probing of photonic integrated circuits that is insensitive to alignment tolerances in the wafer prober. As consequence, the opto-electronic probe card can be used with commercially available wafer probers and ensures an accordingly high throughput for testing photonic integrated circuits.

The hybrid probe card combines electrical and optical tests in one solution. This allows multiple optical and electrical channels of a PIC or even several PICs to be tested in parallel, regardless of their arrangement, thus meeting the demand of opto-electronic tests for high-volume applications. The design of the probe card can be customized to meet specific requirements, such as individual PIC layout and specific test arrangement. The first series run was successfully measured with this new technology.

Jenoptik is working with probe card manufacturers to integrate the optical module into established and proven needle technologies. The first platform version of UFO Probe is available in Eurocard format with cantilever needles and can be adapted to different applications if required. Here, the customer benefits from rapid development with customer-specific features.

