Portable PXI Express chassis adds Thunderbolt 3

Adlink Technology has launched a four slot PXI Express chassis with high bandwidth Thunderbolt 3 interfaces.

Unlike traditional PXI Express systems, the PXES-2314T is a compact test and measurement platform that offers the performance and flexibility of PXI Express but in a portable system, requiring only the small PXES-2314T chassis, a notebook PC with Thunderbolt 3 ports, and desired peripheral modules.

“The dual Thunderbolt 3 ports in the PXES-2314T are an important evolution for easing test system connectivity,” said Tim Juan, senior director of IoT Solutions and Technology at Adlink. “Previously, a typical PXI bridge setup required a desktop expansion card, chassis module, and connecting cable, severely limiting portability. The greater versatility of the PXES-2314T platform makes possible a broad range of more flexible and mobile test and measurement applications.”

The PXES-2314T features two Thunderbolt 3 ports for host PC connections, which use USB Type-C connectors and support USB power delivery up to 60W and system bandwidth of 40Gb/s. The chassis offers four PXI Express Hybrid slots: two PXIe Hybrid slots up to PCIe Gen2 x1 and two PXIe Hybrid slots up to PCIe Gen3 x4. The PXES-2314T measures 207.9 x 148.4 x 220.5mm (8.19" x 5.84" x 8.68"), providing a compact system that delivers high performance but saves space, whether on a benchtop or the factory floor.

The 4-slot PXES-2314T adds a portable test and measurement solution to complement ADLINK's existing 6-,9-, and 18-slot high-density chassis. Targeted use cases for the PXES-2314T include performing highly accurate mobile quality control testing in the production line without sacrificing feature functions or high performance. R&D tests and experiments can be performed more flexibly and cost-effectively, without requiring investments in older, more cumbersome and expensive PXIe systems.

The more portable PXES-2314T also supports use cases that focus on field troubleshooting, hands-on demos and training for an array of applications in a range of environments.

