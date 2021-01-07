Two PXI Express chassis give maximum flexibility

Pickering Interfaces has launched an 8- and an 18-slot Gen 3 PXI Express (PXIe) chassis for modular signal switching and simulation solutions in electronic test and verification systems

The chassis are designed for high-performance, benchtop or rack-mount applications and include an intelligent chassis management system that monitors the power supply voltage, internal temperature and cooling fan speed.

Pickering’s 42-924 8-slot chassis provides seven hybrid-compatible slots for application flexibility. The 42-925 18-slot chassis provides one PXIe system slot, one PXIe timing slot and 16 hybrid-compatible slots for similar versatility. Any 3U PXI, PXIe, or Compact PCI-compliant module will work in any module slot.

The 4U high chassis also benefit from high-capacity system power supplies rated at 400W (8-slot) and 1200W (18-slot). Efficient fans and a direct convection design ensure maximum PXI module cooling, enabling the chassis to operate over an extended ambient temperature range of 0°C to +50°C. Front-to-back cooling requires no space to be left between rack-mounted devices, enabling greater instrument density. The current condition of the chassis can be monitored remotely via a port on the rear panel.

“Customers need maximum flexibility to use both PXI and PXIe modules, and these hybrid chassis support the latest generation (Gen 3) PXIe modules from all manufacturers, as well as Pickering products,” said Lee Huckle, product manager. “Price and performance are key considerations, and I believe the new chassis offer real value for money along with a three-year warranty, the best in the business.”

The chassis also include other useful features such as low operating noise, external clocking capability and rack mount handles as standard.

www.pickeringtest.com

Related articles

Other articles on eeNews Europe