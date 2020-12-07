Record for 26GHz millimetre wave 5G link

TIM, Ericsson and Qualcomm Technologies have set a new world record for ultra-broadband long distance speed with Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) 5G technology applied to Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) using enterprise millimetre wave equipment.

The 1Gbit/s speed was achieved with the UDP protocol, confirmed with a 700 Mbit/s TCP link using Ookla's Speedtest on TIM’s live network in urban Italy using commercial customer premises equipment (CPE).

The record confirms the usability of 5G millimetre wave spectrum, not only for urban, high speed or high-density-only deployment, but also for wider 5G FWA coverage. It builds on the successes previously achieved with millimetre wave in September when the TIM network connection exceeded a speed of 4 Gigabits per second in downlink on a live 5G network.

The milestone paves the way to provide TIM customers with enhanced ultra-broadband connections, especially in those areas not yet covered by optic fibre. It also ensures through these new 5G Fixed Wireless Access system, called Fibre To The Air, an increasingly widespread and efficient broadband coverage to the entire country.

The system uses Ericsson's AIR 5322 5G mmWave high power antenna-integrated radio installed at the mobile site on Via Oriolo Romano in Rome, equipped with Ericsson’s extended range software. This linked to Casa Systems’ AurusAI, the industry’s first high-power 5G mmWave customer premise equipment (CPE) equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System with Qualcomm QTM527 extended-range mmWave antenna module.