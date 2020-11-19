5G network tops 8Gbit/s in Finland

November 19, 2020 //By Jean-Pierre Joosting
Nokia, Elisa and Qualcomm hit 5G network speed record
Nokia, Elisa and Qualcomm Technologies have demonstrated combined speeds from two devices at 8 Gbit/s on a commercial 5G network using 26GHz mmWave spectrum.

Nokia, Elisa and Qualcomm Technologies have achieved the fastest 5G speeds on a commercial 5G network in Finland by delivering 8 Gbps for the first time serving two 5G mmWave devices connected simultaneously.

The demonstration at network operator Elisa’s flagship store in Helsinki, Finland, used Nokia’s 5G mmWave technology and Qualcomm Technologies’ 5G smartphone form factor test devices over Elisa’s 5G commercial network. The higher speed service is expected to be implemented in 2021.

The base station used two Nokia AirScale radios, each using 800 MHz of commercial millimeter wave 5G spectrum at 26 GHz. These provided connectivity to two 5G smartphone form factor test devices powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System featuring second-generation Qualcomm QTM525 mmWave antenna modules, with each device reaching 4 Gbps peak speeds from the base station.

The high speed enables more high-bandwidth and latency-sensitive enterprise services, such as remotely controlled devices for industrial needs or mission-critical applications. The service will also allow VR/AR services to audiences in massive stadium concerts, downloading 4K video content or triple-A games in a matter of seconds, as well as enabling enhanced capacity fixed wireless access connectivity as a fibre broadband alternative.

“This is an important development and another step in our efforts to bring the fastest speeds and best 5G experiences to our customers. Elisa was the first in Finland and amongst first in the world to deploy 5G. Reaching 8 Gbps is a natural step in our 5G development and we want to explore the possibilities 5G offers and push the technology further to benefit our customers," said Sami Komulainen, executive vice president, production at Elisa.

www.qualcomm.comwww.elisa.comwww.nokia.com

