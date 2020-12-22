SiPearl joins European HPC group

December 22, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
SiPearl joins European HPC group
European chip designer SiPearl has joined the European Technology Platform for HPC (ETP4HPC) group for high performance computing.

ETP4HPC, formed in 2012, proposes research priorities and programme content for HPC by issuing a Strategic Research Agenda (SRA). This SRA is used by the EuroHPC Joint Undertaking (JU) to define the contents of the HPC Technology Work Programmes that are funded by the EU.

SiPearl is already part of the one of these projects, the European Processor Initiative (EPI), designing a high-performance, low-power microprocessor for the European exascale supercomputer being developed in Barcelona based around the ARM Zeus core. The EPI has 26 partners from the scientific community, supercomputing centres and leading names from the IT, electronics and automotive industries. SiPearl is also a member of the Mont-Blanc 2020 consortium developing a modular HPC processor.

“ETP4HPC welcomes warmly the membership of SiPearl. Our association has been campaigning for years in favour of a determined European policy for the development of sovereign technologies in the field of high performance computing. The very existence of SiPearl is proof that our efforts are paying off,” said Jean-Pierre Panziera, chairman of the ETP4HPC association.

“We are proud to be joining ETP4HPC, which is the driving force behind the process to build the European high performance computing ecosystem, and to align ourselves with the joint mission of its members, which are our stakeholders, our partners and our future clients. In line with our company vision to help ensure Europe’s independence on the strategic market for high performance computing thanks to our range of microprocessors, our decision to join this association confirms our commitment alongside them,” said Philippe Notton, CEO and founder of SiPearl.

www.sipearl.com

Related HPC articles 

Other articles on eeNews Europe 


Avnet Integrated's MSC C6C-TLU COM Express Type 6 module family is based on the 11th Generation Intel Core processors (Tiger Lake UP3)

COM Express module jumps to 11th gen Core processors

New Products | Sep 24,2020
AI report compares 5nm and earlier node wafer costs

5nm wafer costs double says AI chip report

Business News | Sep 24,2020
Globalfoundries ready for US government investment

Globalfoundries ready for US government co-investment

Business News | Sep 24,2020
Globalfoundries ready for US government investment

Co-investment or subsidy? Globalfoundries readies for US 'partnership'

Business News | Sep 25,2020
Nuvia raises $240m to build ARM data centre chip

Nuvia raises $240m to build ARM data centre chip

Business News | Sep 25,2020
Continental is working with multi-processor SoCs from Xilinx's Zynq UltraScale+ family for a new generation of 4D radar systems

Continental, XIlinx team on 4D radar

Business News | Sep 28,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.