SiPearl joins European HPC group

ETP4HPC, formed in 2012, proposes research priorities and programme content for HPC by issuing a Strategic Research Agenda (SRA). This SRA is used by the EuroHPC Joint Undertaking (JU) to define the contents of the HPC Technology Work Programmes that are funded by the EU.

SiPearl is already part of the one of these projects, the European Processor Initiative (EPI), designing a high-performance, low-power microprocessor for the European exascale supercomputer being developed in Barcelona based around the ARM Zeus core. The EPI has 26 partners from the scientific community, supercomputing centres and leading names from the IT, electronics and automotive industries. SiPearl is also a member of the Mont-Blanc 2020 consortium developing a modular HPC processor.

“ETP4HPC welcomes warmly the membership of SiPearl. Our association has been campaigning for years in favour of a determined European policy for the development of sovereign technologies in the field of high performance computing. The very existence of SiPearl is proof that our efforts are paying off,” said Jean-Pierre Panziera, chairman of the ETP4HPC association.

“We are proud to be joining ETP4HPC, which is the driving force behind the process to build the European high performance computing ecosystem, and to align ourselves with the joint mission of its members, which are our stakeholders, our partners and our future clients. In line with our company vision to help ensure Europe’s independence on the strategic market for high performance computing thanks to our range of microprocessors, our decision to join this association confirms our commitment alongside them,” said Philippe Notton, CEO and founder of SiPearl.

