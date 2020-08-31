Solid state thermoelectric cooler runs to 150°C

August 31, 2020 //By Christoph Hammerschmidt
Solid state thermoelectric cooler runs to 150°C
The HiTemp ETX Series thermoelectric cooler from Laird Thermal Systems operates in temperatures up to 150°C, exceeding most outdoor applications.

Laird Thermal Systems has developed a sold state high temperature thermoelectric cooler aimed at applications such as 3D machine vision and lidar sensors.

The devices are assembled with advanced thermoelectric materials that boosts cooling capacity by up to 10 percent compared to traditional thermoelectric coolers. These solid-state heat pumps feature a higher thermal insulating barrier when compared to standard thermoelectric materials creating a maximum temperature differential (Delta T) of up to 83°C, the vendor promises.

The enhanced thermoelectric materials are combined with a proprietary design that prevents performance degradation in high temperature environments, a common problem with standard grade thermoelectric coolers. The HiTemp ETX Series maintains a high coefficient of performance (COP) to minimize the amount of input power required to operate and reduces the heat rejection requirement to the hot side, which is critical in poor heat sinking applications.

Many temperature sensitive optoelectronic devices require active cooling to keep below their maximum operating temperature in outdoor environments. Common applications include lidar and CMOS sensors for autonomous systems in vehicles and drones, digital light processors (DLP) used in 3D machine vision and advanced lighting systems, and optical transceivers.
The HiTemp ETX Series is available in over 50 models covering various footprints, cooling capacities, voltage ranges and finishing options.

More information:  www.lairdthermal.com/hitemp-etx-series

