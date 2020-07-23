ST sees Q3 recovery

The industry is recovering from the closure of automotive factories during the Covid-19 pandemic and the general slowdown, says the chief executive of STMicroelectronics, Jean-Marc Chery.

The company saw $4.32bn revenue for the first half of 2020, up 1.6 percent on the first half of last year, with income of $282m, down 17 percent.

“During the second quarter, we returned to normal operations, supporting our customers’ demand and continuing to ensure the health and safety of our employees,” said Chery. “Q2 net revenues decreased 6.5 percent sequentially. As expected, this was due to the decline in Automotive, Analog and Imaging products, partially offset by growth in Microcontrollers, Digital and Power Discrete. The first half of 2020 reflects year-over-year growth of 1.6 percent, driven by Analog, Imaging and Microcontrollers, partially offset by Automotive and Power Discrete.

He sees the recovery starting, even with automotive. “Looking at the third quarter, we expect sequential revenue growth of 17.4 percent at the mid-point,” he said. “

“ADG [Automotive and Discrete Products] saw a 17.8 percent decrease on legacy automotive while power discrete grew,” he said. “In Q3 we will see a growth in automotive – we are convinced at Q2 is the bottom of legacy automotive and we will see market recovery in Q3 with acceleration in September and Q4 as well,” he said. “We saw recovery in France in June and S Korea supporting the anticipated recovery in Q3 and Q4.”

“In smartphones we saw increasing demand for wearables and gaming accessories – we sever this market with sensors, secure processors and power management. During the quarter we saw an Increasing number of design wins in 5G modems,” he said.

The political situation with Huawei as a customer is not an issue, he says. “Among the products we ship to them includes custom devices, application specific and standard products,” he said. “ST will comply with the laws and applicable regulations as we support our customer – we see