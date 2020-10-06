Synopsys takes on ARM over ASIL-D safety processors

October 06, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
Synopsys claims industry's first processor IP certified for full ISO 26262 ASIL-D compliance

Synopsys is taking on ARM directly with the launch of a functional safety processor that it says is the first to achieved certification for full ISO 26262 automotive safety integrity level ASIL-D compliance.

The DesignWare EM22FS Functional Safety Processor is based on the Synopsys ARC core and meets both random hardware fault detection and systematic functional safety development flow requirements. The full compliance allows companies to accelerate development and assessment of their automotive safety-critical SoCs for random and systematic compliance to the ISO 26262 standard.

This follows the ARM Cortex-76AE core which supports dual-core lock step operation, and last week ARM announced a follow on version, the A78AE.

To meet stringent safety requirements, the ARC Functional Safety Processor offers integrated safety-critical hardware features including error-correcting code (ECC) for memories and interfaces, transient fault protection for internal registers, diagnostic error injection, and an integrated self-checking safety monitor.

"Synopsys' DesignWare ARC EM22FS Functional Safety Processor full compliance is based on SGS-TÜV Saar's comprehensive assessment of Synopsys' functional safety development flow in accordance with the ISO 26262 standard," said Wolfgang Ruf, head of Functional Safety for Semiconductors at SGS-TÜV Saar. "Certification of Synopsys' ARC EM22FS Processor for ASIL D random and systematic compliance confirms that the IP meets the stringent safety-critical requirements of the automotive industry, giving designer's confidence that they can reliably integrate the IP and achieve compliance for their SoC designs."

The ASIL D compliant ARC EM22FS is a dual-core lockstep processor IP based on the ultra-compact ARC EM Processor family. The IP includes comprehensive safety documents such as failure modes, effects and diagnostic analysis (FMEDA), Safety Manual, Safety Case Report, ISO 26262 Functional Safety Assessment Report, and other safety-related documents to accelerate the functional safety analysis and certification of automotive SoCs.

Next: ASIL-D complaint MetaWare

Picture: 
The Synopsys DesignWare ARC EM22FS Functional Safety Processor is qualified to ASIL-D

