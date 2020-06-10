RISC-V crypto core is qualified to ASIL-D for automotive designs

Rambus has received ASIL-D qualification for its CryptoManager Root of Trust co-processor crypto core.

The RT-645 crypto core, based around a custom RISC-V processor, has been certified as ASIL-D ready by SGS-TÜV Saar. The automotive-grade secure co-processor IP safeguards SoCs in V2X communications, ADAS, ECU platform management, infotainment and other critical vehicle systems.

“As vehicles become increasingly connected, securing communications and the numerous electronic components that are responsible for critical vehicle systems is a necessity,” said Robyn Westervelt, research director, security and trust for IDC. “ASIL certification of security features such as authentication, attestation cryptographic accelerators are imperative to meet the evolving security needs in the automotive market.”

The CryptoManager Root of Trust RT-645 crypto core, along with its ASIL-B RT-640 version, includes secure boot, secure firmware updates, secure debug, authentication, attestation, device personalization, key and data provisioning, secure feature and configuration management, cryptographic acceleration, and secure key and data storage. Both the RT-640 and RT-645 crypto core co-processors provide design integrity and reliability and have the collateral for an ISO26262 design process.

“The increasing sophistication and complexity of automotive electronic systems brings a greater attack surface. This requires robust security solutions to safeguard these vital systems from a growing range of cyber threats,” said Neeraj Paliwal, vice president and general manager of Rambus Security. “With our ASIL-ready CryptoManager secure co-processors, automotive chip makers can be assured of functional safety and have access to a rich set of security features that can be quickly implemented to accelerate the certification of their SoCs.”

BOth the RT-640 and RT-645 cores can operate as E-safety Vehicle Intrusion Protected Applications (EVITA) full or medium Hardware Security Modules (HSM).

The CryptoManager Root of Trust RT-640 and RT-645 IP cores are available for licensing. They come with a Secure Application SDK that allows rapid Secure Application development and deployment. Rambus will support its licensees by providing extensive documentation including the ISO26262 FMEDA (Failure Modes Effects and Diagnostics Analysis) sheets and Safety manuals, reducing time to