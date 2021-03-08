TSMC plans six wafer fabs in Arizona

March 08, 2021 //By Peter Clarke
TSMC plans six wafer fabs in Arizona
TSMC aims to build six wafer fabs at its Phoenix site in Arizona in a $35bn says a Taiwan newspaper report.

TSMC's $35bn (€29bn) plan for six fabs would triple the cost of the previously announced project and take the eventual monthly manufacturing capacity to 100,000 wafers. Docements from the City of Phoenix show that TSMC plans three phases of building.

The build-out would likely to take several years and may be accelerated, slowed or stopped depending on economic and political circumstances.

The Gigafab plan was shared with Taiwanese employees as TSMC begins looking for workers that are prepared to come and work in the US, according to the report in Taiwan. Apparently TSMC is prepared to double workers' salaries to persuade them to help staff up the US operation.

The company previously only said that it plans to build a 300mm wafer fab in Arizona with a project investment budget of US$12bn. Construction is due to begin in 2021 with mass-production of chips on 5nm manufacturing process in 2024, which will no longer be a leading-edge production process by then. The monthly production would ramp up to 20,000 wafers in that fab.

The development would be in line with US political policy to bring key manufacturing capability back to the country for reasons of geopolitical strategy. Europe is following a similar strategy but has yet to persuade global suppliers of leading edge, sub-10nm manufacturing capacity to set up in the region.

Related links and articles:

United Daily News report www.tsmc.com

Related TSMC fab articles

Other articles on eeNews Europe 

Picture: 
TSMC SITE - CITY OF PHOENIX

Lattice updates 22nm SOI FPGA for data centre security

Lattice updates 28nm SOI FPGA for data centre security

New Products | Dec 08,2020
LPKF opens cleanroom for thin glass processing

LPKF opens thin glass cleanroom

Business News | Dec 09,2020
European project shows 100x energy efficiency gains in edge computing

LEGaTO project shows 100x energy efficiency gains in edge computing

Technology News | Dec 09,2020
Mass produced perovskite for gamma ray sensors

Mass produced perovskite for gamma ray sensors

Technology News | Dec 09,2020
Ultraleap: In touching distance

Ultraleap: In touching distance

Interviews | Dec 09,2020
Septentrio opens GNSS R&D centre in Finland

Septentrio opens GNSS R&D centre in Finland

Business News | Dec 10,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.