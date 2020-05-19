1.2μm 50Mp dual pixel image sensor for low-light photos

May 19, 2020 //By Julien Happich
image sensor
Samsung Electronics’ ISOCELL GN1 is a new 50-megapixel image sensor with large 1.2μm-sized pixels. The ISOCELL GN1 is Samsung’s first image sensor to offer both Dual Pixel and Tetracell technologies.

Thanks to the relatively larger pixel size, the GN1 brings image sensor performance to a new level with a combination of elevated light sensitivity for low-light photos and DSLR-level auto-focus speeds, optimized for more dynamic picture-taking experiences. The GN1 brings best-in-class auto-focusing with 100 million phase detection auto-focus (PDAF) agents. Samsung’s Dual Pixel technology places two photodiodes side-by-side within a single pixel that can receive light from different angles for phase detection. With all of the sensor’s active pixels working as auto-focusing agents, the GN1 can detect and focus onto a desired still or moving object from every corner in an instant, even in low-light conditions. When capturing images, a single pixel output is created by merging the outputs from the two photodiodes within the pixel. Samsung also provides a software algorithm that takes light information from each photodiode to produce image resolutions comparable to 100Mp. For ultimate low-light photography, the GN1 adopts Tetracell technology, a pixel-merging technique that improves the pixels’ capacity to capture and process more light. By binning four pixel signals into one, Tetracell doubles the image sensor’s pixel size to 2.4μm and quadruples the light sensitivity to take brighter 12.5Mp photographs. With improved light sensitivity combined with a powerful auto-focusing solution, the GN1 is able to focus on an object quickly even in extreme low-light environment to deliver both brighter and sharper results. The GN1 comes with Smart-ISO that intelligently selects the optimal ISO, real-time HDR that captures the scene in multiple exposures simultaneously, and gyro-based electronic image stabilization (EIS) that takes sharp images and video even when in motion. For premium video quality, the image sensor supports video recording at up to 8K resolution at 30 frames-per-second (fps).

Samsung - www.samsung.com


vision sensor

Stacked event-based vision sensor boasts highest HDR

Technology News | Feb 20,2020
Resolver

Resolver Size 21 covers 4kHz to 10 kHz applications for industrial servo motors

New Products | Feb 20,2020
Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor to expand into IIoT with Adesto Technologies acquisition

Business News | Feb 20,2020
image sensor

108Mp image sensor takes 8K videos under low light conditions

New Products | Feb 20,2020
image sensor

108Mp image sensor takes 8K videos under low light conditions

New Products | Feb 20,2020
Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semi buys Adesto to accelerate IIoT expansion

Business News | Feb 25,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.