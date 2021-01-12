Connectors target high temperature, hirel designs

January 12, 2021 //By Nick Flaherty
Connectors target high temperature designs, hirel designs
Four new ranges of connectors from Hirose are aiming at consumer, RF and automotive designs at CES 2021

Hirose is introducing four ranges of connectors at CES 2021.

The miniature FH72 Series FPC connector features a unique single action lock for a higher retention force and faster installation time to reduce overall costs. The FH72 Series is currently available through authorized distribution partners.

The BM56 Series is a multi-RF board-to-board connector that is double shielded for superior performance. The BM56 Series will be available in 2021.

Designed for high temp application up to 125 ºC, the FH69 Series back flip FFC/FPC connector features an independent two point (top and bottom) contact for ultra-reliability. The FH69 Series will be available in 2021.

The ZH05 Series is a compact 0.5 mm tab, 2 mm pitch, board-to-board connector with 125ºC heat resistance for high-heat automotive powertrains. The ZH05 Series will be available in 2021.

www.hirose.com

Picture: 
The FH72 connector range from Hirose

