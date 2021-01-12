European tech for Sony's Vision-S electric car - video

Several European technology providers are working with Sony on the Vision-S protype electric car, including AI developer AImotive.

The car, unveiled at CES last year but updated for at CES 2021 after testing on public roads, integrates driver assistance and automated driving systems with the latest electric vehicle technology and an innovative entertainment system.

AImotive and Sony are working together to provide technologies for L2+ driver assistance ADAS functions in the Vision-S, and AImotive is planning announcements around L3 and L4 for driverless cars shortly.

“Working with them [AImotive] to further develop technology for the VISION-S concept is a decision that we believe will contribute to the future of mobility,” said Izumi Kawanishi, Senior Vice President of Sony in charge of the AI Robotics Business.

“This is a great collaboration for us, helping us better understand the key challenges in developing and integrating advanced ADAS technologies from well-respected industry leaders. We look forward to working closely with Sony to complete realizing the VISION-S Prototype,” said László Kishonti, CEO & Founder at AImotive.

At CES 2021 Sony is positioning itself as an entertainment content company with a background in technology, so a Sony car is unlikely. However, it points to the clear role played by the entertainment experience inside the car, from the image sensors to high resolution displays. Other European companies including Continental engineering Services and ZF are also working on the Vision-S prototype.

However, the company did also launch its own drone at CES 2021 designed to carry its cameras.

Budapest-based AImotive is one of the largest independent groups in the world having raised nearly $68m (€55m). It is developing production-ready automated driving technologies, with machine learning frameworks and simulation tools, with a team of 190 engineers in Hungary, the US, and Japan.

www.sony.net/; www.aimotive.com

