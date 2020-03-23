COVID-19 white paper evaluates virus impact on key technologies

The Coronavirus outbreak and the worldwide reaction to the pandemic, says the firm, will force companies to radically rethink how they operate and embrace technological investment. In the free white paper the firm's analysts look at the current and future ramifications of COVID-19 across technologies and verticals.

The analysts also offer recommendations on how to "weather the storm" and strategies to help companies rebound and prosper after the pandemic has slowed.

"To effect change," says Stuart Carlaw, Chief Research Officer at ABI Research, "there must be a stimulation of a magnitude that means companies cannot do anything but make bold decisions to survive. COVID-19 is that magnitude."

According to the analysts, such bold decisions and technological investments could lead to outcomes such as the following:

A more concerted and widespread move to lights-out manufacturing

Increased usage of autonomous materials handling and goods vehicles

A more integrated, diverse, and coordinated supply chain

Investment in smart cities to support community resilience

A move to virtual workspaces and practices

"Before we feel this potential long-term impact, there will be some serious short-term implications," says Carlaw. "Contractions in consumer spending, disruptions to supply chains, and reduced availability of components will create a rough sea for all boats. In the short-term, there will be a retrenchment in outlooks, a reduced investment in modernization, as survival instincts trump the drive to prosperity."

For more, see the white paper: - Taking Stock of COVID-19: The Short- and Long-Term Ramifications on Technology and End Markets .

Related articles:

Biosensor startup, ADI team on fast pathogen detection

Smart health light fixture can safely kill up to 90% of viruses

Machine learning speeds search for unknown viruses

Nvidia to gamers: Use your GPUs to fight COVID-19