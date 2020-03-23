COVID-19 white paper evaluates virus impact on key technologies

March 23, 2020 //By Rich Pell
COVID-19 white paper looks at impact on key technologies, end markets
A new white paper from market research firm ABI Research looks at the likely short-and long-term impacts that the COVID-19 pandemic will have on key technologies and end markets.

The Coronavirus outbreak and the worldwide reaction to the pandemic, says the firm, will force companies to radically rethink how they operate and embrace technological investment. In the free white paper the firm's analysts look at the current and future ramifications of COVID-19 across technologies and verticals.

The analysts also offer recommendations on how to "weather the storm" and strategies to help companies rebound and prosper after the pandemic has slowed.

"To effect change," says Stuart Carlaw, Chief Research Officer at ABI Research, "there must be a stimulation of a magnitude that means companies cannot do anything but make bold decisions to survive. COVID-19 is that magnitude."

According to the analysts, such bold decisions and technological investments could lead to outcomes such as the following:

  • A more concerted and widespread move to lights-out manufacturing
  • Increased usage of autonomous materials handling and goods vehicles
  • A more integrated, diverse, and coordinated supply chain
  • Investment in smart cities to support community resilience
  • A move to virtual workspaces and practices

"Before we feel this potential long-term impact, there will be some serious short-term implications," says Carlaw. "Contractions in consumer spending, disruptions to supply chains, and reduced availability of components will create a rough sea for all boats. In the short-term, there will be a retrenchment in outlooks, a reduced investment in modernization, as survival instincts trump the drive to prosperity."

For more, see the white paper: - Taking Stock of COVID-19: The Short- and Long-Term Ramifications on Technology and End Markets .

Particle accelerator fits in a silicon chip

Technology News | Jan 03,2020
Particle accelerator fits in a silicon chip

Technology News | Jan 03,2020
